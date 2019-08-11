How can England dismiss Steve Smith in Ashes? Darren Gough share his tips

6:01 Use the crease and perhaps bowl behind it... Darren Gough gives his tips on how to dismiss in-form Australian Steve Smith Use the crease and perhaps bowl behind it... Darren Gough gives his tips on how to dismiss in-form Australian Steve Smith

Steve Smith proved England's nemesis at Edgbaston, hitting twin tons as Australia sealed a 251-run win in the Ashes opener.

So how should England go about getting the unorthodox batsman out?

We asked former fast bowler Darren Gough for tips when he joined our coverage of Sunday's rained-off Vitality Blast game between Worcestershire and Northamptonshire at New Road.

Watch Gough's guide in the video above, which included these three key pointers…

1) Use the crease

If the ball is not swinging, you come as wide as you possibly can, change the angle and slant it into him. Any movement off that off-stump line is then exaggerated. If it nips back you are in the game with lbw or bowled, if it holds its line there is a chance he could nick off.

2) Switch between over and around the wicket

Bowl a couple of balls over the wicket and then go around the wicket. Change the angles. There is a lot of movement with Smith so don't let him settle, don't let it become repeatable for him. You do something different.

3) Bowl from behind the crease

It's slightly against the grain - but what I used to do to Kim Barnett because he used to really annoy me with all his movement. Batsmen love timing, watching your triggers and getting into their rhythm, so bowl from further back. Or with no front arm. That will really mess him up!

