Ashes 2019: Steve Smith falls just short of ton after being hit twice by Jofra Archer

Steve Smith fell eight runs short of another Ashes century during a thrilling session of Test cricket after lunch on day four at Lord's.

Chris Woakes eventually dismissed Smith, plumb lbw as he shouldered arms to an in-swinger, but it was a staggering spell of quick bowling from Jofra Archer to the former Australia captain that captivated the crowd during the afternoon session.

Archer topped out at 96.1mph during a fiery seven-over burst, hitting Smith twice, the first coming as the batsman ducked into a bouncer and was smashed on the forearm causing a lengthy delay before Smith was flattened by another rapid bumper after taking a sickening blow just below his left ear.

The Australia No 4 was led off the field for further concussion testing but was cleared and returned after the fall of the next wicket. However, with a potential injury to his arm and the blow to the neck, he appeared understandably flustered when he came back out, leading to his unusual dismissal.

Australia were eventually bowled out for 250, giving England a first-innings lead of eight, as Stuart Broad took the final wicket to end with figures of 4-65.

After a bright and sunny start to the morning, the skies clouded over just as play began to assist the England bowlers and in the eighth over of the day, having beaten the bat on a number of occasion, they got their reward as Broad removed Matthew Wade, a thick edge flying to Rory Burns, who took a good catch low down at gully.

Archer then challenged Smith as he went through his full arsenal of deliveries in one entertaining over, finding the edge with a knuckle-ball only for it to drop short of second slip and the Aussie reached his half-century with a hoick to cow corner off Jack Leach shortly before lunch.

His partnership with Tim Paine had grown to 60 before Archer removed the Australia captain with a back-of-a-length delivery that nipped back and took the inside edge that looped up to Jos Buttler at short leg.

Then came Archer's blistering spell. Smith had played and missed at a couple in the morning session but had largely appeared untroubled, and as calm and collected as ever at the crease. That changed when he was thumped on the forearm by an Archer bouncer that did not get up as much as he anticipated and at one stage during the delay that followed it seemed as though he may be forced to retire hurt.

Soon afterwards he was. He was in clear discomfort and after a playing a couple of unconvincing hook shots, Smith was pinned by another nasty bouncer from Archer that caught him flush just below the ear. He hit the deck immediately and the Australia team doctor decided he needed to leave the pitch to be assessed further.

However, after Woakes had Peter Siddle caught behind, Smith came back out and smashed his second ball over midwicket for four. It soon became apparent that he was not at his best after those two blows and despite getting from 80 to 92, he was undone by Woakes' inswinger and even as he reviewed the lbw decision, he was walking back to the pavilion.

Leach then got his first Ashes wicket when he trapped Nathan Lyon lbw and Broad wrapped up the innings when Pat Cummins gloved behind down the legside.

