Surrey and England seamer Tom Curran out for rest of 2019 season

Surrey and England seamer Tom Curran will miss the rest of the 2019 season with a side injury sustained in the Vitality Blast.

The 24-year-old picked up the strain in Surrey's win over Sussex at The Oval on Thursday night and will now look to regain fitness ahead of England's winter tours of New Zealand and South Africa.

Curran was an unused member of England's World Cup squad and has taken 27 wickets in his 17 one-day internationals to date, with a best of 5-35 against Australia in Perth.

The paceman has also played 11 Twenty20 internationals, while he made two Test appearances during the 2017-18 Ashes, figuring in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and then at Sydney.

Curran's injury is another blow for England, with fellow seamers Mark Wood and Olly Stone also missing the rest of the 2019 season through injury and James Anderson nursing a right calf strain.