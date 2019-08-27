Ben Stokes is England's greatest-ever all-rounder, says Moeen Ali

Ben Stokes is "another legend in the making", says his England team-mate Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali says that Ben Stokes is now England's greatest-ever all-rounder, after his sensational match-winning 135 not out in the third Ashes Test on Sunday.

Stokes added 76 for the last wicket with Jack Leach as England chased down 362, the highest successful run chase in their 142-year Test match history, to win by just one wicket at Headingley and square the series.

Stokes' unbeaten 135 came off 219 balls with 11 fours and 8 sixes, after a slow start which at one stage saw him 2 not out from 66 balls.

3:23 Stokes' match-winning four at Headingley was an amazing moment, whichever angle you watch it from Stokes' match-winning four at Headingley was an amazing moment, whichever angle you watch it from

"He is the best cricketer I have played alongside, and while it might be a massive shout - and admittedly he is a very close friend - I would argue he is now the greatest all-rounder this country has ever produced," Moeen told The Guardian.

"To deliver an innings like the one he played at Headingley, just six weeks after winning us the World Cup final and with the Ashes on the line, is what seals it for me."

Moeen Ali believes Stokes is an all-time England great

The 2019 Ashes is shaping up to be as memorable as the series of 1981 and 2005, with Stokes following in two legendary all-rounders' footsteps.

"I know there are past greats like Ian Botham and Andrew Flintoff, but we're watching another legend in the making here," said Moeen.

England vs Australia Live on

The Worcestershire all-rounder attributed Stokes' amazing innings to his unrelenting quest to be the best player he can possibly be.

"What we witnessed on Sunday wasn't a fluke. Seriously, you will not find a cricketer more dedicated to self-improvement. He trains at 100mph and is just unrelenting with it," he said.

"As a batsman, he has become excellent at judging scenarios. He now has the all-round game and technique to adapt."

At the heart of everything though is the team, which comes ahead of any of Stokes' personal achievements.

Moeen added: "Refusing to celebrate personal milestones sums him up, too. It is team first, every time."

Watch day one of the fourth Test between England and Australia from 10am, September 4 on Sky Sports The Ashes.