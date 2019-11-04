Andrew Strauss says Chris Silverwood must get England winning more away from home

Chris Silverwood was appointed England head coach in October

Sir Andrew Strauss believes new England coach Chris Silverwood's primary objective should be getting the side to win more consistently away from home in Test cricket.

England have not lost a Test series on home soil since they went down 1-0 against Sri Lanka in 2014 but have won only two of their last seven series on the road and were crushed 4-0 in Australia in the previous away Ashes.

Silverwood's team have a chance to rectify that this winter with two Tests in New Zealand, four in South Africa and then two in Sri Lanka.

The bigger picture [with Chris' appointment] is around young, ambitious coaches feeling their is a pathway through to becoming an England coach. I think that's an important message to send out there Sir Andrew Strauss on Chris Silverwood

"I think Silverwood and [Test captain] Joe Root need to sit down together - which is what Andy Flower and I did - and say, 'what are our ambitions and how do we do that?'" former England captain Strauss told Sky Sports News.

"From a Test cricket perspective, I would be looking at winning away from home - we haven't been good at that, ever, actually, but certainly in recent years.

"One thing we know for sure is we need more solidity at the top of the order - we can't afford to keep being 20-3 in Test matches, you can't win from that position.

0:44 Sir Andrew Strauss says the way England opener Rory Burns dealt with Australia's attack in the Ashes bodes well for his future Sir Andrew Strauss says the way England opener Rory Burns dealt with Australia's attack in the Ashes bodes well for his future

"To win away from home you need that and you also need different bowling resources that can take advantage of any conditions, including seamers to reverse swing the ball.

"Obviously the pace of Jofa Archer is going to have a massive part to play."

Ashley Giles, Strauss' successor as England's managing director of men's cricket, has insisted there will be a focus on the red-ball game now that the goal of winning the World Cup has been achieved.

But Strauss says England cannot afford to "rest on their laurels" in the white-ball formats or risk being quickly overtaken by their rivals.

0:45 Strauss says England's successful one-day team must keep improving as they move towards the T20 World Cup Strauss says England's successful one-day team must keep improving as they move towards the T20 World Cup

"The harder challenge is what we do with white-ball cricket," said Strauss, as England continue preparations for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia with a five-match series in New Zealand.

"We have just scaled Everest and are sitting there at the top of the world with everyone looking up at us and wanting to beat us, so how do we create a really strong legacy?

"I don't think you can ever say we are okay - Andy Flower and I had a conversation about that when we were No 1 in the world in Test cricket and 12 months later we were knocked off our perch.

"You always have to push forward. Sport at the highest level is a very dynamic thing, it's shifting and changing all the time.

0:35 Ben Stokes wants to become a double world champion as he targets success at next year's T20 World Cup in Australia Ben Stokes wants to become a double world champion as he targets success at next year's T20 World Cup in Australia

"If you're not continuously improving, if you don't have a culture that is one of 'you can't rest on your laurels, you've never made it, you always have to get better' then you are sowing the seeds of your own destruction."

Strauss set up the Ruth Strauss Foundation in honour of his late wife Ruth, who passed away from a rare form of lung cancer in December 2018.

Lord's turned 'Red for Ruth' on day two of the second Ashes Test this summer as Strauss aimed to raise awareness and funds for research into lung cancer, on a day on which his two sons, Sam and Luca, rang the five-minute bell.

The former England batsman says he has been touched by the support received and revealed that there are plans for a similar day at Lord's in the summer of 2020.

0:48 Strauss says he has been delighted by the support received for the Ruth Strauss Foundation, which he set up following his wife's death from a rare form of lung cancer Strauss says he has been delighted by the support received for the Ruth Strauss Foundation, which he set up following his wife's death from a rare form of lung cancer

"When you set up a foundation or a charity you half expect people within your network, people you know, to support you," added Strauss.

"So to see how many people I have never met who are touched by our story or Ruth or my boys' experience and want to support - it's incredible the reach these days. It's very motivating for me and the Foundation.

"We have a lot of people out there that are willing to help us, now we need to make sure the money we raise really does make a difference.

"I think everyone loved the concept [of Lord's turning Red for Ruth] - the ECB and MCC were really happy with what we did and we have ambitions to make it bigger than year one."

To find out more about the Ruth Strauss Foundation, please visit ruthstraussfoundation.com.

Watch England's third T20I against New Zealand, live from 12.30am on Tuesday on Sky Sports Cricket.