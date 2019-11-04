Dawid Malan eyes England Test recall after Yorkshire switch

Dawid Malan believes he can add to his 15 Test caps for England

Dawid Malan hopes his transfer to Yorkshire can help him earn an England Test recall after "banging his head against a wall" towards the end of his time at Middlesex.

Malan's switch from Lord's to Leeds was confirmed on Monday morning, with the left-hander signing a four-year deal at Yorkshire despite being contracted to Middlesex until the end of 2021.

The 32-year-old - who has played 15 Tests for England, with the undoubted highlights his maiden hundred against Australia in Perth - captained Middlesex in 2018 and 2019 but was unable to lift them to promotion back to Specsavers County Championship Division One.

Malan scored over 1,000 County Championship runs in 2019

"I've been banging my head against a wall for a wee while. I didn't really enjoy the cricket as much as I'd have liked to," said Malan, who admitted to a breakdown in communication with Middlesex coach Stuart Law, which has now been smoothed over.

"I didn't really know what the plans were and that frustrated me. I found out after the season - when I really made my mind up I was going - that [Law's] plan is to move in the right direction, the same direction, but I didn't know during the year what was going on.

"The grass might not be greener, I might not score more runs, but at least I'm going to challenge myself to work hard and be better than what I was.

"I don't want to finish my career just plodding along in county cricket. I don't want to become stale. I want to be at a club that wants to win stuff.

"Yorkshire seemed, when I spoke to them, like a team that really want to win trophies and that's the ambition.

0:46 Malan cleared the Cake Tin roof as he smashed Jimmy Neesham for a massive six in the second T20I in Wellington Malan cleared the Cake Tin roof as he smashed Jimmy Neesham for a massive six in the second T20I in Wellington

"I want to play for England across all three formats. I'm only 32 years old, so I've got a lot of good years ahead of me, it's just up to me to perform."

Strauss: Winning away Silverwood's goal

Malan - currently part of England's T20I squad in New Zealand - was dropped from the Test team in 2018, with national selector Ed Smith saying his game may be "better suited to overseas conditions".

Malan averages 35.46 in seven Tests on the road and 20.23 in eight Tests on home soil.

Malan averages 27.84 for England in Test cricket

"What Ed said wasn't ideal but he's clarified it to me - my Test record in England isn't as good as it should be, which is my own fault and no one else's," added Malan.

"But that doesn't mean I can't play Test cricket again. It's up to me to score runs for Yorkshire and keep my name in the hat.

"There's no one really nailed down apart from [Joe Root] and [Ben Stokes] and Rory Burns, who played exceptionally well in the Ashes.

"I just need to score as many runs in domestic cricket as I can for England, and if I get selected, I get selected. You never stop learning or stop improving as a batsman. I still want to keep doing that."