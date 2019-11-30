England's Jack Leach still in hospital with gastroenteritis

England spinner Jack Leach is suffering from gastroenteritis in New Zealand

England spinner Jack Leach remains in hospital with gastroenteritis after falling ill during the second Test against New Zealand in Hamilton.

The 28-year-old - left out of England's XI for the game - became unwell during the first session on day two and was sent to hospital to be treated.

The ECB revealed on Saturday evening (UK time) that he would stay there and would continue to be monitored.

Leach, who suffers from Crohn's disease, recorded figures of 2-153 during England's defeat in the first Test in Mount Maunganui and was replaced by Chris Woakes for the second as the tourists opted for a five-man pace attack.

An ECB statement earlier on Saturday revealed that Leach had "started feeling unwell" and confirmed he was likely to stay in hospital overnight.

