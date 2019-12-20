Dominic Bess and Craig Overton called up to England squad ahead of first South Africa Test

Craig Overton played in the fourth Ashes Test in the summer

England have called up Somerset duo Dominic Bess and Craig Overton as cover ahead of the first Test against South Africa, due to illness in the camp.

Bess and Overton are due to arrive at the team's base in Johannesburg on Saturday, with England's preparations for the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion hit by a sickness bug.

The final warm-up match against South Africa A was downgraded from first-class status on Thursday, due to the widespread illness sweeping the England camp,

Off-spinner Dominic Bess will join up with the England squad

Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Jack Leach will all miss day one of England's final warm-up match in South Africa on Friday with ongoing illness, but the trio could still play some part as the three-day friendly tour match progresses.

The trio already sat out the initial two-day workout against an Invitational XI and have not been passed fit to travel to the ground in Benoni for the start of the three-day clash with South Africa A.

A spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board said: "ECB would like to take this opportunity to thank CSA for their flexibility on this situation and to emphasise that under normal circumstances we would have wanted to play the match first-class, but illness in the camp has made this very problematic."

