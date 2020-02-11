Who could make England squad for 2023 World Cup in India?

England captain Eoin Morgan shows off the World Cup trophy at Lord's in 2019

England have just completed their first ODI series as reigning world champions – with three more years to go before they defend their 50-over title.

Only Australia, along with the West Indies side that triumphed in the first two editions of the World Cup, have ever achieved back-to-back successes.

Yet the England management will already have one eye on following suit at the 2023 tournament in India - so who might be the 15 players charged with that task?

We peer into our crystal ball to suggest a possible England squad...

JOFRA ARCHER (Sussex)

The new kid on the block at the 2019 tournament, Archer's searing pace proved to be a potent weapon and the way he held his nerve in the Super Over to seal England's nail-biting victory in the final makes him an automatic pick.

TOM BANTON (Somerset)

Having made his name as a destructive T20 opener, Banton was given his 50-over debut against South Africa this month, but he could be firmly embedded in England's 50-over line-up by 2023.

JOS BUTTLER (Lancs, capt)

While Buttler's future as a Test wicketkeeper has come under serious scrutiny, few would question his value to the white-ball side, either behind the stumps or with the bat. Likely to succeed Eoin Morgan as skipper.

Jos Buttler played a vital role in England's World Cup success in 2019

SAM CURRAN (Surrey)

Curran has made only a handful of ODI appearances to date - without tearing up any trees - but his limited-overs record at Surrey suggests he will certainly be in the mix. The variety of a left-arm bowling option could also be valuable.

TOM CURRAN (Surrey)

The depth of England's bowling riches left the elder Curran cooling his heels throughout last summer's tournament - but his economy rate and experience of Indian conditions make that less likely to be the case in 2023.

RYAN HIGGINS (Gloucs)

Uncapped at present, the Gloucestershire all-rounder could well force his way into the reckoning with an attractive combination of nagging medium pace and the ability to unfurl some explosive hitting in the latter stages of an innings.

Gloucestershire all-rounder Ryan Higgins could be pushing for an England call-up in the near future

WILL JACKS (Surrey)

A former England U19 World Cup captain, the Surrey youngster can fit in anywhere in the batting order, with a healthy strike rate of 95.65 in 50-over cricket - and also provides an off-spin option that could be useful in India.

SAQIB MAHMOOD (Lancs)

The Lancashire quick only made his ODI debut last week, but has the ability to vary his pace and move the ball. He was the leading wicket-taker in last year's Royal London Cup, which indicates the 50-over format suits him.

1:45 Eoin Morgan says England are showing a lot of promise but need to develop more ruthlessness after they won at the Wanderers by just two wickets Eoin Morgan says England are showing a lot of promise but need to develop more ruthlessness after they won at the Wanderers by just two wickets

MATT PARKINSON (Lancs)

Like his county colleague, Parkinson is a recent arrival on the international limited-overs scene, but there should be a leg-spinning vacancy by the time 2023 rolls around, when Adil Rashid will be almost 35.

OLLIE POPE (Surrey)

The 22-year-old is yet to make his ODI debut, but his temperament and fluent strokeplay this winter has surely secured his place in the Test side and there seems little to stop him making a successful transition to the 50-over format.

HAMIDULLAH QADRI (Kent)

A long shot, maybe. The Afghanistan-born off-spinner is still a teenager, but he looked a good prospect in the recent U19 World Cup and impressed sufficiently at Derbyshire to persuade Kent he was worth luring south.

Hamidullah Qadri (right) celebrates a wicket with England U19 team-mate Tom Clark

JOE ROOT (Yorkshire)

As long as he maintains his form, it's hard to imagine Root's hunger for the challenge diminishing and his experience not only at the last World Cup, but across the board, should be enormously advantageous for England.

JASON ROY (Surrey)

He may or may not make it back into the Test side, but it seems inconceivable that England would go into the next tournament without Roy - a batsman who can take the game away from the opposition - at the top of the order.

Jason Roy has appeared in 87 ODIs

BEN STOKES (Durham)

England's hero on that unforgettable day against New Zealand last summer, Stokes would arguably be worth his place purely as batsman or bowler. Maybe even just for his fielding. Again, nailed-on for 2023, fitness permitting.

MARK WOOD (Durham)

Like his mate Stokes, if he can maintain a clean bill of health, the fast bowler's relentless pace and accuracy mean he will still surely, at 33, be one of the first names on the England teamsheet.