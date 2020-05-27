The Cricket Show: England's Mark Wood and Graham Onions discuss cricket's return

0:58 Join us from 2pm on Thursday on Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event as we hear from Mark Wood and Graham Onions. Join us from 2pm on Thursday on Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event as we hear from Mark Wood and Graham Onions.

A pair of 'Likely Lads' join Thursday's edition of The Cricket Show as north-east pair Mark Wood and Graham Onions discuss cricket's hopeful return this summer.

Wood is one of a select number of England bowlers to have returned to individual training, with a West Indies tour this summer looking "increasingly likely".

The ECB are also in discussions with Pakistan over a subsequent series, while Australia are said to be hopeful of touring as late as September.

Wood and Onions will join Ian Ward, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton on The Cricket Show, who will also discuss the 30-man squad England are expected to name for the summer.

We'll find out how Wood is finding his return to individual training and the problems that come with it. while his former Durham team-mate, and ex-England seamer, Onions will discuss the uncertainty surrounding the county season.

The 37-year-old Lancashire veteran will talk of his frustrations and the difficulties he is facing in getting up to speed ahead of any proposed start date.

