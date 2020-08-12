England name seamer Ollie Robinson in 14-man squad for second Test against Pakistan

Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson is targeting his first England Test cap after taking 244 first-class wickets at 21.86 apiece

England have included uncapped seamer Ollie Robinson in a 14-man squad for the second Test against Pakistan in Ben Stokes' absence.

The Sussex bowler comes into the Test squad for the first time after it was confirmed that Stokes will miss the remainder of the three-Test series for family reasons.

England vs Pakistan Live on

Robinson, 26, trained with the squad during the West Indies series and furthered his chances of winning a first cap by bagging eight Hampshire wickets in the Bob Willis Trophy.

England lead the #raisethebat series 1-0 after Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler produced a remarkable batting display on Saturday to secure a tense three-wicket victory.

12:04 The best of the action from a memorable fourth day of the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford as England completed a famous run-chase The best of the action from a memorable fourth day of the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford as England completed a famous run-chase

The selectors must now decide whether to persist with the attack that helped secure victory at Old Trafford - or give one or more of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes a rest, with Mark Wood and Sam Curran waiting in the wings.

Anderson has bagged six wickets at 41.17 in three Tests this summer, well down on his career average of 26.97, but bowled well at times on his home ground with statistics suggesting he is actually having one of his best home summers.

Broad spoke of his anger at being left out of the opening Test of the summer, against West Indies, and has since been in excellent form, while Woakes returned match figures of 4-54 and struck a match-clinching 84 not out.

0:57 England opening batsman Dom Sibley says other players will 'need to step up' in Ben Stokes' absence England opening batsman Dom Sibley says other players will 'need to step up' in Ben Stokes' absence

England squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire) Captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Watch day one of the second #raisethebat Test between England and Pakistan live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Thursday, and across Sky's digital platforms.