South Africa v England second ODI won't take place on Monday after Covid cases

The second one-day international between South Africa and England will now not take place on Monday as scheduled.

England returned two "unconfirmed" positive coronavirus tests which resulted in the cancellation of their first ODI on Sunday.

Those cases are still being independently ratified and as a result the second ODI, which was due to take place at Newlands in Cape Town, has been postponed.

A statement read: "The decision has been taken by Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) whilst they await the outcome of the independent ratification of the two unconfirmed positive COVID-19 tests from the England camp and the continued health and wellbeing of both playing groups.

"Once the findings of this review have been received, CSA and ECB will then discuss how best to proceed concerning the remaining two matches of this ODI series."

The first of the three one-day internationals had already been postponed on Friday after a third Proteas player tested positive and it was scrapped entirely on Sunday morning when it emerged that two members of staff at the teams' shared hotel in Cape Town and potentially those two members of the England party had joined the growing outbreak.

England's touring party underwent an additional round of tests on Saturday evening and are now self-isolating in their hotel rooms while they wait for further medical advice.

The ECB and CSA say a decision on the final two matches of the series - originally scheduled for Monday and Wednesday - will be made once the results of the tests are ratified independently by medical experts.

After the first ODI between South Africa and England was abandoned due to two members of hotel staff tested positive for Covid-19 and a further two "unconfirmed positive tests" among the England touring party, Nasser Hussain considers the ramifications for the remainder of the series…

"Fingers crossed they get retested and it was an anomaly, but players will be increasingly concerned that the bubble has been breached and they'll be counting down the days until Thursday and their flight home.

"They were due to play on Monday at Newlands, I guess they could push the game back and play Tuesday and Wednesday - there's no way they are going to get three games in but they could play back-to-back games and fly back Thursday.

"It will be a challenge but players sort of get used to that, back-to-back games for them, they'll just get it done and dusted and get home. But mentally it will be tough, especially from some of these guys who have been at the IPL like the skipper, Eoin Morgan.

"England players will be thinking it's December 6, we then have to spend two weeks here if one of us get it and we're going to be late home for Christmas. Can we spread it to grandparents and other family members and things like that?

"They will be really concerned. Some of them have to go off to Sri Lanka on January 2 so there will be a lot of meetings, you can imagine the WhatsApp groups going on between players - 'should we just get ourselves home for the sake of two or three one-day internationals?'

"The ramifications for the South African broadcasting rights are huge. That is why all this effort has been put in place and England will bear that in mind; the West Indies and Pakistan came over to England and did their bit, stayed in the bubble - there's a bit of unity in world cricket that 'we'll look after you, you look after us'.

"People won't forget what West Indies and Pakistan did, so England won't just jump on a plane and say 'we're not interested in fulfilling your broadcasting right.' They will do whatever they can, they'll wait for the test results of all the players then they'll leave it to the hierarchy to decide.

"The only thing is that it's Christmas, family time, and they've been in a bubble for so long. Could they cope with another two weeks of quarantine if one person gets it?"