England cricketers to get mental health and wellbeing support with new appointment

England are intending to provide mental health support with players facing extended periods of isolation

England are looking to appoint a permanent member of staff to supervise mental health and wellbeing amid players spending weeks and months in 'bio-secure' bubbles.

World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan warned in October it is "untenable" for players to continue spending prolonged spells inside these environments as part of the sport's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

England faced West Indies and Pakistan in home series in 2020 under strict bio-secure conditions

Ashley Giles, managing director of England men's cricket, said earlier this month that players will be offered "mental health screening" before committing to any further tours.

"Ashley is in the process of appointing a mental health and wellbeing person across the team," England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison told The Times.

"(It will be) different from the psychology and the clinical element, but actually looking at mental wellbeing as being part of our high-performance set-up as a permanent position. We want to be leaders in this space."

0:48 Ashley Giles says the area of wellbeing, including the ECB's strategy around bio-secure bubbles, could give England the edge over their opposition Ashley Giles says the area of wellbeing, including the ECB's strategy around bio-secure bubbles, could give England the edge over their opposition

England managing director of cricket Ashley Giles says the ECB will closely monitor players' wellbeing as they continue to stay in bio-secure bubbles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

England stayed in such environments in Manchester and Southampton in order to play West Indies, Ireland, Pakistan and Australia at home this summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports News in October, Giles said: "These are extreme circumstances for everyone - it is not normal spending a long period of time in a bio-secure environment.

"We are working on strategies to get people in and out of bubbles easier, whether that be players or management and that will need the cooperation of opposition teams."