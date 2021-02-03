Zak Crawley a doubt for first Test after injuring right wrist; Ollie Pope added to England Test squad

England batsman Zak Crawley is a doubt for the first Test against India from Friday after injuring his right wrist, while Ollie Pope has been added to the squad after fully recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

Kent batsman Crawley sat out Wednesday's training session after slipping outside the dressing room on Tuesday, with England waiting on the results of scans.

An ECB statement read: "Zak Crawley did not train today [Wednesday] at England's practice session in Chennai. He slipped outside the dressing room yesterday [Tuesday] and has injured his right wrist.

"We are waiting on the results of scans and will know more tomorrow [Thursday], ahead of our final practice. There is nothing further to add at this stage."

Crawley seemed set to move from an opening berth to No 3 against India, with Rory Burns expected to partner Dom Sibley at the top of the order.

Crawley scored 267 against Pakistan from the No 3 spot last summer but averaged only 8.75 opening the batting in Sri Lanka with a top-score of 13.

Pope, who suffered his injury while fielding in England's final Test against Pakistan in August, is in contention to play in Chennai from Friday.

Pope trained with England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday and the medical staff are satisfied he is available for selection for game one of the four-match series.

The Surrey batsman sat out the series win in Sri Lanka in January but did travel with the touring party to work on his rehabilitation and even played in an intra-squad warm-up game, hitting an unbeaten 58 in Hambantota.

Pope then headed on to India and was always set to be confirmed as an official squad member once he proved his fitness.

England squad for first India Test: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

