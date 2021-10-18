England to assess Liam Livingstone finger injury ahead of T20 World Cup campaign

England's Liam Livingstone was forced off with a finger injury during their T20 World Cup warm-up match against India in Dubai

England will assess Liam Livingstone’s finger injury during the next 24 hours as they wait to see whether the all-rounder will be fit for the start of the T20 World Cup.

Livingstone was forced to leave the field in the closing stages of England's warm-up defeat to India in Dubai, with the little finger on his left hand swollen after he attempted to take a catch on the boundary.

England's medical team will wait for the swelling to subside before releasing further news on Livingstone's injury, but it is a potential concern as the squad prepare to launch their bid for the trophy in just five days' time.

The 28-year-old performed well against India, hitting 30 from 20 deliveries and returning figures of 1-10 in his two overs with the ball, including the wicket of opposing captain Virat Kohli.

Livingstone has become a key member of the squad in recent months, earning a recall after four years and promptly bludgeoning a 42-ball century - the fastest by an England player in T20I cricket - against Pakistan.

He has been tipped to play an important role at the tournament, particularly as England go into it without their premier all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is taking an indefinite break from the game to prioritise his mental health and recover from injury.

England have one further warm-up match scheduled, against New Zealand on Wednesday, before taking on defending champions West Indies in their tournament opener on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

