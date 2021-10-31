England's Jos Buttler says Jason Roy inspired him as he scored 71 from 32 balls against Australia

Jos Buttler (right) says the way Jason Roy (left) took on Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins inspired him against Australia

Jos Buttler says he was inspired by opening partner Jason Roy during his blistering 71 not out from 32 deliveries in the eight-wicket drubbing of Australia in the T20 World Cup.

Buttler's five sixes and as many fours saw his team to their target of 126 with 50 balls in reserve on Saturday as England made it three wins in a row having trounced West Indies and Bangladesh in their opening two matches.

Roy (22 off 20) played his part in a 66-run stand with Buttler in the powerplay, striking Josh Hazlewood's first delivery for four in the second over and then belting Pat Cummins for a crunching six in the third.

Buttler said ahead of England's clash with Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Monday: "You get quite inspired by Jason at the other end when he is running down first ball against Hazlewood and running down against Cummins.

"These are top bowlers and the way he can impose himself inspires at the other end.

"We didn't have any scoreboard pressure. Just keep imposing ourselves on the opposition is the way we've championed trying to play.

"We don't try and play it safe so if we talk that way, we have to go out and play that way as well.

"Some of the practice wickets have been a bit tricky but I managed to have some great practice the night before.

"I think all the batters enjoyed the practice. It's nice to put your hands through a few again, have some fun and freedom."

Liam Livingstone said Buttler is the best white-baller hitter in the world and that he was a 'genius at work' during his innings against Australia

England have bowled first in each of their three games so far.

That was by choice against West Indies and Australia, while against Bangladesh, Tigers skipper Mahmudullah asked England to chase after winning the toss.

West Indies were rolled for 55 in 14.2 overs, while Bangladesh were limited to 124-9, before Australia were dismissed for 125 in precisely 20 overs.

On how big an impact the toss has played on England's results, Buttler added: "I wouldn't say we have seen a big benefit.

"We've pegged the opposition back really early, so I think we've restricted teams to under-par scores. As the tournament goes on, as the wickets maybe become more tired, maybe the advantage will swap to batting first.

"I think that's one challenge we're going to have to work out as a side. If we lose the toss, or we choose to bat first, how are we going to approach our innings to get to a score that we think is defendable?"

Victory over Sri Lanka would all but secure England a semi-final spot, with their net run-rate incredibly healthy after their three comprehensive wins.

