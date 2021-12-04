Former England cricketer Eileen Ash, the world's oldest Test cricketer, dies aged 110

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eileen Ash, who has passed away at the age of 110, celebrated her 106th birthday in 2017 by taking to the skies in a Tiger Moth Eileen Ash, who has passed away at the age of 110, celebrated her 106th birthday in 2017 by taking to the skies in a Tiger Moth

Eileen Ash has died at the age of 110, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

Ash was the oldest-ever Test cricketer at the time of her death having debuted against Australia in 1937.

She was described by the ECB as "a remarkable woman who led an extraordinary life".

Right-arm seamer Ash made seven appearances for England either side of the Second World War, taking 10 wickets at an average of 23.

Domestically, she represented the Civil Service Women, Middlesex Women and South Women before retiring in 1949.

Ash was also seconded to MI6 - the UK's secret intelligence service - during the war and played golf until the age of 98.

Four years ago - to commemorate the 80th anniversary of her international debut - she rang the five-minute bell at Lord's ahead of the Women's World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/x48Ci6x3Du — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) December 4, 2021

Her achievements were recognised as she rang the bell ahead of England Women's nail-biting victory over India in the 2017 World Cup final.

Ash told Sky Sports after that final: "It was a marvellous finish. It was so lovely at Lord's because everybody stood up and there was so much noise. It was worth all those years of pioneering."

London-born Ash was also honoured with a portrait at Lord's and honorary life membership of the MCC.

She celebrated her 106th birthday in 2017 by taking to the skies in a Tiger Moth and said that the secret to a long life was "laughing, sleeping, red wine and yoga."

ECB managing director of women's cricket Clare Connor said: "Our sport owes so much to its pioneers and Eileen was one of them. I am deeply sad to be saying goodbye to her today.

"(England captain) Heather (Knight) and I went to visit Eileen about six months before the 2017 Women's World Cup - she was 105 at the time - and it was one of the most remarkable experiences.

"Eileen taught Heather yoga, we played snooker, we drank cups of tea and we leafed through newspapers and scrapbooks celebrating Eileen's time as a player in the 1930s and 1940s.

"She regaled us with some amazing stories, including how she came to have her bat signed by Sir Donald Bradman at a French restaurant in Sydney in 1949. I know neither of us will ever forget that day, it was so special.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Eileen's family as they come to terms with losing such a wonderful woman and the end of an astonishing life."