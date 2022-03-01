Jason Roy: England batter pulls out of IPL to spend time with family, taking 'short break' from cricket

Jason Roy has withdrawn from the Indian Premier League in order to spend time with his family

England batter Jason Roy has withdrawn from the IPL and is taking a "short and indefinite break" from cricket to spend time with his family.

The 31-year-old, who became a father for the second time in January, had been signed by new franchise Gujarat Titans for the 2022 season, which is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 29.

Roy will now miss that tournament and also the early weeks of the County Championship season with Surrey, with no fixed date put on his return.

"After more than two years living under Covid restrictions and in a number of bubbles, I feel now is the right time to be with my wife and young children," Roy told Surrey's official website.

"I'd like to thank all of the Surrey coaching staff for their patience and Surrey Members for their understanding.

"I will be following the team closely while I'm away from the game and working hard to be at my best when I do get back to the middle."

Writing on Twitter about his IPL withdrawal, Roy said: "It's with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year's tournament.

"With everything going on in the world over the last three years it's added up and taken its toll on me."

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart said: "Everyone at Surrey is here to support Jason and fully understands his decision to step away from the game for a period of time in order to be with his family.

"When he is ready to return to cricket, we will be here ready to help and prepare him for his upcoming challenges in the game."

Roy's T20 World Cup in the UAE late last year was ended prematurely by a calf injury

England's white-ball side are next action from June 17 when they begin a three-match ODI series in the Netherlands.

Roy is likely to play a fundamental role for England at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia during October and November.

He suffered a calf injury during the 2021 tournament which ruled him out of England's defeat to New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Roy has played 156 white-ball internationals for England - 98 ODIs and 58 T20Is - hitting nine hundreds in the 50-over format.

The Surrey batter also made five Test appearances during the summer of 2019.