Matthew Mott: Eoin Morgan and new England white-ball coach 'aligned' on playing philosophy

England's new white-ball coach Mathew Mott sees "similarities" with his old role in charge of the Australia women's side, while he has spoken already with captain Eoin Morgan and says the two are "aligned" on how the team should play.

During his seven years in charge of the Australia women's team from 2015, Mott delivered a period of incredible success culminating in a dominant victory over England in the multi-format Ashes series at the start of the year and victory at the 50-over World Cup last month.

In addition to those achievements, Mott's team was successful in two T20 World Cups, came out on top in four successive Ashes campaigns and had a record 26-match winning streak in ODIs that stretched from 2018 to 2021.

Mott takes over an England team that are the current 50-over world champions and one that is ranked second in both the ODI and T20 world rankings, led brilliantly by Morgan.

Mott sees parallels in the two jobs, telling Cricket.com.au: "A lot of the line of questioning in the interviews was about 'how do you see taking the team forward?' And I do see a lot of similarities [with his previous job] - taking over a pretty good team that's in a good spot, with a good leader in Eoin Morgan."

Mott will start work next month, in time for England's three-match ODI series against the Netherlands in Amsterdam - a series he has already began plotting for with his skipper.

"Eoin and I spoke about how to build in some opportunities, some of the messages that I believe in and to see where that alignment is," Mott said,

"We seem very aligned on our general philosophy and how we think the team should play, but it'll be nice just having the opportunity in the playing group to talk a little bit more to that, answer any questions and just develop that connection.

"The team is functioning quite well, it's just about how we get those incremental gains, because that sustained success is what England is craving.

"They're pretty comfortable that they've got a good team and good depth but trying to compete in every tournament is what they want to do. Hopefully the experiences I've had with what we've done [with Australia] might be able to just add another layer to that."

The next major milestone for this England white-ball side is October's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, as Morgan's men look to unite 50 and 20-over titles.

Drawing again on his experience, Mott said: "I don't think internally with the women's team we ever really talked about having to win World Cups, as such.

"It was more like staying present, staying in the moment, and if you keep doing that, day-in, day-out, the end result falls your way."