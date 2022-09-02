Jonny Bairstow: 'Freak golf injury' rules England batter out of third Test and T20 World Cup

Jonny Bairstow will miss the T20 World Cup after a 'freak' golf injury

England batter Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the rest of the summer and the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November after picking up a 'freak injury' playing golf.

Bairstow sustained "a lower limb injury" in an accident while playing golf in Leeds on Friday and will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury.

It is believed he slipped walking to a tee box, causing a fracture in his left leg. The injury could potentially rule him out for the remainder of the year, including December's Test tour of Pakistan.

Nottinghamshire batter Ben Duckett has been added to England's Test squad for the series decider against South Africa at The Kia Oval from Thursday but Harry Brook is likely to make his Test debut in Bairstow's absence.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

England's managing director of men's cricket, Rob Key, had earlier on Friday announced that Bairstow would open the batting at the T20 World Cup, with Jason Roy having been dropped after a poor run of form.

A further announcement will be made in due course on who will now replace Bairstow in England's T20 World Cup squad.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Jonny Bairstow's incredible hundred in the second innings of the second Test between England and New Zealand Highlights from Jonny Bairstow's incredible hundred in the second innings of the second Test between England and New Zealand

Bairstow: 'I am gutted'

Bairstow reacted to the news in an Instagram post.

"Unfortunately I am going to be unavailable of all games/tours in the immediate future," he wrote.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"The reason being is that I have injured my lower leg in a freak accident and it shall need an operation. The injury came when I slipped on the golf course this morning.

"I am gutted and want to wish everyone for this week at The Oval all the best firstly and the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Absolutely gutted!

"I will be back…Jonathan Marc"

Previous freak injuries!

Bairstow is not the first cricketer to fall foul of a freak injury. Here are some other instances of unusual setbacks...

Ben Foakes

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes was ruled out of a Test series against New Zealand in 2021 when he tore his hamstring after slipping on a sock while in the dressing room following Surrey's County Championship match against Middlesex at The Oval.

Bairstow is not the only cricketer to have sustained an unusual injury

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer needed surgery for a cut on his hand after he dropped a fish tank while cleaning at home prior to travelling to England's tour of India. The paceman was able to manage the injury on the sub-continent but the 25-year-old required an operation to remove a small fragment of glass from his hand.

Glenn McGrath

Australia paceman McGrath turned his ankle ahead of the second Ashes Test in 2005 when he stepped on a stray cricket ball during a warm-up game of touch rugby. He missed the Test which England won in thrilling fashion to level the series at 1-1. England would go on to take the series 2-1, winning again at Trent Bridge - another match McGrath missed through injury.

Jason Roy

England batter Roy missed Surrey's Vitality Blast game against Glamorgan in 2018 - and he had only himself to blame. Roy threw a cricket bat in frustration following his dismissal in Surrey's victory against Hampshire but did not account for the bat bouncing and hitting him in the face, later calling it a "moment of stupidity".