Brendon McCullum: England and Wales Cricket Board talking to Test coach over betting adverts

The England and Wales Cricket Board is speaking to Test coach Brendon McCullum about his involvement with a betting company.

McCullum joined 22Bet, a Cyprus-registered online bookmaking company, as an ambassador in January and has appeared in online advertisements.

The ECB's anti-corruption codes prohibit players, coaches and officials from participating in or encouraging betting on matches.

An ECB spokesperson said: "We are currently exploring the matter and in discussions with Brendon around his relationship with the Cypriot-based betting company, 22Bet.

"We have rules in place around gambling and will always seek to ensure these are followed."

McCullum has helped England win 10 of 12 Test matches since he became head coach last May and is due back in the country next month ahead of his side's Test summer.

England play Ireland in a four-day Test at Lord's from Thursday June 1 before the five-match Ashes series against Australia begins at Edgbaston on Friday June 16.