England collapse with the bat as Sri Lanka earn historic T20 international win

England collapsed with the bat as Sri Lanka won the second T20 international by eight wickets to earn a first victory over their opponents in the format.

England were bundled out for 104 in 18 overs, slumping to 66-8 before a 33-run stand between Charlie Dean (34) and the recalled Issy Wong (13) gave Heather Knight's side something to defend.

However, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu crunched 55 from 31 balls, including three fours and a six in one Kate Cross over, as the tourists coasted home with 40 balls to spare to snap a run of 10 consecutive defeats against England and set up a series decider in Derby on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

Score summary England 104 all out in 18 overs: Charlie Dean (34); Inoshi Priyadharshani (2-16), Udeshika Prabodhani (2-19) Sri Lanka 110-2 in 13.2 overs: Chamari Athapaththu (55 off 31); Harshitha Madavi (30no off 25)

England had beaten Sri Lanka by 12 runs on DLS in Thursday's rain-affected opener at Hove, a game in which the visitors were poor with the ball and ragged in the field as they shipped 186 runs in 17 overs.

But Athapaththu's team were much improved in Essex, limiting Danni Wyatt (1), Alice Capsey (3) and Freya Kemp (2) to single figures and ensuring Knight, with 14, was the highest run-scorer in England's top seven.

The bowling woes this time were experienced by England, with Wong (0-24), playing her first international of the summer, struggling with her run-up as she sent down three no-balls and one wide in her first over and then conceded three boundaries in her second.

England's batting had dazzled in Sussex on Thursday night - Capsey the star with 51 from 27 balls - but it malfunctioned on Saturday afternoon, starting when Wyatt was bowled through the gate by Athapaththu in the first over.

Capsey and Maia Bouchier (12) both holed out in the powerplay, with Amy Jones (12), Kemp and Knight also dismissed inside 10 overs - lbw on review, stumped, and caught and bowled respectively.

England were in danger of posting their lowest-ever T20I total, which remains the 87 they made against Australia at Hove in 2015, when Sarah Glenn (0) and Danielle Gibson (9) were removed.

But Dean's four boundaries and a solitary four from Wong lifted them clear of that ignominy, before Dean was cleaned up to end the innings.

England needed early wickets in the chase and got one - Anushka Sanjeewani caught by Dean at mid-on for one - but by the time they got their second, Sri Lanka were on 79 in the 10th over.

Capsey had Athapaththu caught by Cross at long-off, after the Sri Lanka captain had plundered eight fours and two sixes in a scintillating knock.

Knight: England were humbled by Sri Lanka

England captain Heather Knight:

"I think Sri Lanka were outstanding. We are a very inexperienced side and I think that showed today. Sometimes you are going to get humbled. We were pretty off. I think some of our dismissals were a bit soft. We have a lot to learn."

Butcher: Sri Lanka are closing the gap

Sky Sports Cricket expert Mark Butcher:

"It was a stunning performance from Sri Lanka. It shows how much the gap is closing between the teams at the top and the teams at the middle of the table."

What's next?

