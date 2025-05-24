Shubman Gill appointed as new India captain ahead of Test series against England

Shubman Gill has been appointed the new Test captain of the India men's team ahead of their upcoming series against England.

The top-order batter takes over from Rohit Sharma following his retirement from Test cricket earlier this month.

Gill has scored 1,893 runs at an average of 35.05 in 32 Tests since making his Test debut against Australia in December 2020.

He now prepares to lead India out when they take on England in a five-Test tour beginning on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds, live on Sky Sports.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named as India's vice-captain while veteran seamer Mohammed Shami is a notable omission due to injury.

Full India squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Druv Jurel , Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

