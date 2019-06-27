Sir Everton Weekes is recovering in hospital after a heart attack

West Indies legend Sir Everton Weekes is stable in hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The 94-year-old is in intensive care after falling ill on Wednesday night in Barbados.

He is being treated at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown and Sky Sports News have been told his condition is stable.

Weekes made his Test debut in 1948 and was a member of the famous 1950 squad, who made history by winning a series in England for the first time.

Sir Everton Weekes was a member of one of the great West Indies teams

He became known as one of the 'Three Ws' alongside his West Indies team-mates and fellow batting greats Sir Frank Worrell and Sir Clyde Walcott.

Weekes finished his career with 15 centuries from 48 Tests and 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61.

He is the only player in history to have made centuries in five successive Test innings (against England and India in 1948/49) and fell just 10 runs short of making it six in a row.