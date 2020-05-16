Chris Gayle avoids punishment for Ramnaresh Sarwan comments but stands by criticism

Chris Gayle has stood by comments in which he criticised former West Indies team-mate Ramnaresh Sarwan

Chris Gayle has avoided punishment for his criticism of Ramnaresh Sarwan – despite standing by comments in which he called his former West Indies team-mate "evil" and "a snake".

Gayle made the remarks on YouTube in late April following his release from Caribbean Premier League side Jamaica Tallawahs, where Sarwan is assistant coach.

The CPL Tournament Committee is satisfied with Gayle's statement explaining his initial comments, even though he has not retracted them.

"In so far as my resentment at the treatment, I stand by my comments in those videos. My words were spoken from the heart," said Gayle, who won the CPL with Jamaica in 2013 and 2016.

"Having said that, I must be honest and say I now realise how portions of my comments may be viewed as being damaging to Cricket West Indies and to the CPL Tournament and its brand - a tournament which I have sincerely enjoyed not just being a part of but also helping to build and promote.

Gayle has avoided punishment after explaining his comments about Sarwan

"It was never my intention to damage the T20 Tournament, as playing in the CPL has guaranteed an opportunity for the past seven years to play in front of the great fans of the Caribbean. This is a privilege which I genuinely appreciate and have never taken for granted.

"I made these videos with one single intention - to explain to the fans in Jamaica the reasons behind what has now become my second departure from Tallawahs franchise.

"It was my greatest wish to finish my CPL career in Jamaica - playing in front of my home crowd at Sabina Park with the franchise that I had previously led to two CPL titles.

"Right now, my eyes are fixed firmly on the season ahead, and the new challenge which playing for the St. Lucia Zouks franchise will bring. I hope to see you there."

Gayle's new franchise, St Lucia Zouks, have yet to reach the final of the CPL in seven attempts, with their best finish fourth in 2016.

The 2020 CPL is due to begin in August, with Barbados Tridents defending champions.