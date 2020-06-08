West Indies squad depart for Manchester ahead of three-Test series against England

The West Indies cricket team has departed to the UK for a three-Test tour of England, after the entire squad and coaching staff tested negative for COVID-19.

Having assembled in Antigua, the squad departed for Manchester on a chartered flight funded by the ECB, which is due to arrive on Tuesday morning.

On arrival in the UK, the touring party will be tested for coronavirus again, with the results expected two days later, and they will be based at Lancashire's Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground for quarantine and training for three weeks.

Any player or member of staff who tests positive would then need to self-isolate at Emirates Old Trafford.

Jason Holder will lead the West Indies on their summer tour of England

The series will be played behind closed doors at 'bio-secure grounds', starting with Hampshire's Ageas Bowl on July 8.

This means movement around venues during the seven-week tour will be restricted, with reserve players on hand as the squad prepares for the series.

The series will then switch to Emirates Old Trafford for the final two games of the series, from July 16 and July 24 respectively.

"This is a huge step forward in cricket and in sports in general as we travel over to England for this series," West Indies captain Jason Holder said.

"A lot has gone into the preparations for what will be a new phase in the game.

"I'm happy for the support and well-wishes we have been receiving from our loyal and dedicated fans once it was confirmed the tour would go-ahead. This has been a source of great inspiration."

England vs West Indies fixtures

July 8 - first Test, Ageas Bowl

July 16 - second Test, Emirates Old Trafford

July 24 - third Test, Emirates Old Trafford