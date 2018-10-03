Kevin Roberts named new chief executive of Cricket Australia

James Sutherland (R) is handing the reigns over to Kevin Roberts [L} as he becomes chief executive

Kevin Roberts has been appointed the new chief executive of Cricket Australia (CA).

The former New South Wales batsman, who has been promoted from the role of chief operating officer, will take on the top job after James Sutherland announced his resignation in June.

Sutherland had served in the role since 2001 and quit two months after Darren Lehmann left as national coach in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal.

Roberts, who played 23 first-class matches for NSW between 1994 and 1998 and has worked as a development officer and a coach, vowed that the team would "bounce back" following a challenging year.

He said: "It's true that the game and Cricket Australia have faced some difficult times recently, but we will bounce back, just as our organisation has overcome challenges on and off the field many times in its proud history."

He added: "Under my leadership, we will be deeply committed to providing the best experiences of cricket to everyone who watches the game or plays the game."

Roberts served on the CA board between 2012 and 2015 before taking on an executive role, and was named the inaugural chief operating officer in May this year.

Prior to joining CA, he held senior management roles with global sportswear brands including Adidas.