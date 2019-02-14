Josh Hazlewood confident of injury return in time for Australia's World Cup defence

Josh Hazlewood is hoping to be fit to face Afghanistan for Australia's World Cup opener on June 1

Josh Hazlewood is confident he can recover from a stress fracture in his back before Australia's defence of the World Cup begins in England later this year.

The fast bowler, who has taken 72 wickets in 44 one-day internationals, has been ruled out of the upcoming limited overs tour of India and the subsequent ODI series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

Hazlewood will have another scan on the damaged back that has kept him out since mid-January on Friday but he believes he will be in contention for World Cup duty.

"I think, working back [for] the World Cup mostly," he said when asked what his main target was.

"That'll give me plenty of time to get fit for the World Cup and the Ashes.

"There's quite a long build-up ... there's still quite a lot of cricket I can get to before the World Cup actually starts.

"It's already been six weeks and, as I say, we'll know more tomorrow, but everything's feeling pretty good. We'll probably start walk-through bowling in the next couple of weeks if all goes well."

Australia begin their title defence in England with a group match against Afghanistan at Bristol's County Ground on June 1.