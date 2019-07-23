David Warner and Steve Smith out cheaply in Australia Ashes warm-up

David Warner was out for four on day one of Australia's warm-up game in Southampton

David Warner and Steve Smith struggled as 17 wickets tumbled on day one of Australia's intra-squad Ashes warm-up at The Ageas Bowl.

Warner and Smith - in line to play their first Tests since the ball-tampering scandal when the Ashes begins at Edgbaston on August 1 - made just four and six respectively in Southampton on Tuesday.

Warner was out to Michael Neser (4-18) in the second over batting for the Brad Haddin XII, who were skittled for 105, with only Marnus Labuschagne (41), Pat Cummins (14) and Mitchell Starc (14) making double figures.

Smith was then bowled by Cummins as the Graeme Hick XII slumped to 96-7 by the close - top-scorer Mitch Marsh (29) out to the final ball of the day - with Cummins and Peter Siddle snaring three wickets apiece and Josh Hazlewood one.

Cameron Bancroft - the third player to be banned following the ball-tampering affair in Cape Town last year - was dismissed for 17 by Cummins after opening the batting.

Neser was supported by fellow seamer Jackson Bird (3-28) as the Hick XII rolled the Haddin XII earlier in the day, while James Pattinson, Marsh and Chris Tremain also picked up one scalp each.

Former England batsman Hick and ex-Australia wicketkeeper Haddin are coaching the sides in the friendly.

Hick is Australia's batting coach under head coach Justin Langer, while Haddin serves as high-performance coach.

Australia will name their Ashes squad at the end of the game on Friday.

