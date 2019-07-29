David Warner limps out of Australia practice ahead of Ashes

David Warner could be facing a race against time to be fit for Australia in this week's Ashes

David Warner limped out of Australia practice after suffering a bruised knee, just days before the start of the Ashes.

The 32-year-old was due to complete his comeback from a 12-month ban for his part in a ball-tampering scandal against South Africa back in March 2018.

Both Warner and team-mate Steve Smith, who was also involved in the incident, returned to the one-day team earlier in the year.

However, Warner was hurt when he inside edged a ball on to his knee during a net session, which could put in doubt his return at Edgbaston on Thursday in Australia's first test against England.

More to follow...