Australia's Travis Head hits unbeaten century on Worcestershire return

Travis Head hit 109 not out on his return to New Road

Travis Head scored an unbeaten century on his return to his former club as Australia dominated the opening day of their tour match at New Road.

Head, who played for Worcestershire last season, made 109 not out from 173 balls as part of his side's total of 266-5 declared, before the home side lost three quick wickets in reply.

Tom Fell was trapped lbw for a duck by Mitchell Starc and fellow opener Josh Dell also failed to trouble the scorers before being bowled by Josh Hazlewood to leave Worcestershire 0-2.

Jack Haynes steadied the ship somewhat with 24 from 24 balls before becoming Hazlewood's second victim and the home side reached the close of play on 31-3.

Head's main support in Australia's innings came during a century partnership with Usman Khawaja, who went on to make 57, while opener Cameron Bancroft scored 33 before being bowled by Josh Tongue.

Travis Head congratulates team-mate Usman Khawaja (right) on his half-century at Worcester

Batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith and bowlers Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon were all left out of the side ahead of next week's second Ashes Test against England at Lord's.