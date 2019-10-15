Australia's Mitchell Marsh out injured after breaking hand punching wall

Mitchell Marsh is set to miss Australia's opening Test against Pakistan with a self-inflicted hand injury

Mitchell Marsh is set to miss the start of Australia's home Test summer after breaking his right hand punching a wall.

Marsh's self-inflicted injury came after he returned to the dressing room frustrated having being dismissed for Western Australia against Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield during the weekend.

The all-rounder is expected to miss four to six weeks and is extremely doubtful for the opening Test against Pakistan on November 21.

"(Australia coach Justin Langer) told me I'm an idiot, basically. He was just disappointed for me," said Marsh, who claimed his maiden Test five-for against England last month having been recalled for the final Ashes Test.

"When you get out in cricket sometimes your emotions can get the better of you.

Mitch Marsh took his maiden Test five wicket-haul against England last month

"It's pretty uncharacteristic of me to punch a wall. It will be an isolated incident. It won't be happening again.

"It's a good lesson for me and hopefully a lesson for other people as well. When you get out, you can't be punching walls.

"I had my glove on, probably lucky I did or I'd be out for a lot longer I think."

Western Australia coach Adam Voges added: "It's disappointing that any player has subjected himself to potentially missing games of cricket because of a moment of madness.

"It's not appropriate from any Western Australian cricketer, let alone the skipper."