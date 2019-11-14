Cameron Bancroft recalled to Australia Test squad but Usman Khawaja dropped

Cameron Bancroft is in the Australia squad to play Pakistan

Australia's selectors have handed a surprise recall to batsman Cameron Bancroft for the upcoming two-Test series against Pakistan.

Opener Sam Burns also returns to the squad but Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris have been left out, after struggling against England.

Harris averaged just 9.66 against in the last three tests of the Ashes series while Khawaja was dropped after the third Test and has failed to find form for home state Queensland.

Burns has been recalled after being left out for the England trip, despite having scored 180 in the previous Test against Sri Lanka in February.

Opener Marcus Harris was short of runs in the Ashes series

And Bancroft is also in the 14-man squad, having been given another chance after being dropped two Tests into the Ashes.

He was a late call-up for the Australia A team that played Pakistan in a tour game this week and scored 49 from 155 balls in the first innings, which turned out to be the team's top score.

Selector Trevor Hohns said Bancroft's ability to play in the middle order as well as at the top had been in his favour.

"Hes got the ingredients of being a very good test match player, he's a hard worker," said Hohns.

"And the improvement in his game is very noticeable."

Middle order batsman Travis Head, who had a poor series in England and was dropped for the final Test, has been retained.

After strong domestic form, uncapped bowling all-rounder Michael Neser has been included, along with regular pacemen Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson.

Usman Khawaja misses out on a place in the Australia squad

Australia have three players out of the selection frame for mental health reasons.

Veteran all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and ex-Test batman Nic Maddinson made themselves unavailable for the series, before promising 21-year-old Will Pucovksi informed selectors that he did not want to be considered for national duties.

Hohns said: "I think we should be quite proud and pleased in our sport players are comfortable coming out and talking about (mental health).

"Its just happening more and more in everyday life."

The first Test starts in Brisbane next Thursday.

Australia: Tim Paine (captain), David Warner, Joe Burns, Cameron Bancroft, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Michael Neser.