Australia's Marnus Labuschagne up to fifth in Test batting rankings

Marnus Labuschagne has leapfrogged Australia team-mate David Warner in the Test batting rankings after rising to a career-high fifth spot.

Labuschagne has scored three hundreds and a half-century in his last four innings after hitting 143 and 50 in the 296-run win over New Zealand.

The 25-year-old has averaged 81.18 and amassed 893 runs in 11 innings since he stepped in as concussion replacement for Steve Smith in the second Ashes Test against England at Lord's in August.

Warner, who previously occupied fifth place, has slipped to seventh after making 43 and 19 against New Zealand, while Pakistan's Babar Azam is up to ninth after striking his third Test century in the draw against Sri Lanka.

Mitchell Starc has moved fifth in the Test bowling charts

Mitchell Starc has climbed nine places to a career-best fifth in the bowling standings after taking match-figures of 9-96 against the Kiwis in Perth.

New Zealand seamer Tim Southee has also returned to the top 10 after his nine-wicket match haul against Australia.

Virat Kohli still tops the batting rankings, with Pat Cummins at the head of the bowling charts and Jason Holder the leading all-rounder.