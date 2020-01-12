Australia bushfires: Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne to play in T20 charity match

Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne will be joined by Justin Langer and Michael Clarke

Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne will temporarily come out of retirement to play in a charity T20 match next month to raise funds for bushfire relief.

Since October, thousands of Australians have faced repeat evacuations as huge and unpredictable fires scorched more than 10.3m hectares (25.5m acres), an area roughly the size of South Korea.

Current national coach Justin Langer will also play in the game on February 8 along with former captain Michael Clarke and vice captain Adam Gilchrist, Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement on Sunday.

Ponting and Warne announce their participation in the charity bushfire match

"I'm delighted to confirm the Bushfire Cricket Bash will be Cricket Australia's major fundraising initiative to support Australians impacted by the recent unprecedented bushfire emergency," CA Chief Executive Kevin Roberts said.

The match will be played on the same day as a women's T20 international between Australia and India in Melbourne and the men's domestic T20 Big Bash final.

The charity game would act as a curtain raiser for the Big Bash match, with the venue not confirmed until the two teams for the final are determined.

Also on Sunday, former world tennis No 1 Serena Williams won the Auckland Classic - her first tournament win since becoming a mother nearly three years ago - and pledged to donate her prize money to the relief fund.

Serena Williams donated more than £32,000

She also donated her match-worn dresses to be auctioned to help raise money.

Williams won $42,000 (£32,148) for clinching the singles title over American compatriot Jessica Pegula and was set to add to that tally after the doubles final with good friend Caroline Wozniacki.

"I've been playing in Australia for more than 20 years and it has been hard for me to be watching the news with all the fires," Williams said at the on-court presentation.

"So much has happened that I decided I'd donate all my dresses from my matches and all my prize money for a great cause. So thank you guys."

She was one of many domestic and international athletes, from cricketers and tennis players to Australian NBA players, to have pledged to support the fundraising for bushfire victims.

Warne raised more than A$1million (£528,000) on Friday when he auctioned off his prized "baggy green" cap for bushfire relief efforts.