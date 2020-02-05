Darren Lehmann: Former Australia coach to have heart bypass surgery

Brisbane Heat coach Darren Lehmann is in hospital awaiting heart bypass surgery

Darren Lehmann will have heart bypass surgery later this week after suffering chest pains while watching his son play against the England Lions.

The former Australia batsman and head coach was taken to hospital on the Gold Coast after falling ill while watching son Jake captain a Cricket Australia XI at Metricon Stadium.

Lehmann, also celebrating his 50th birthday on Tuesday, is resting in a Brisbane hospital where he will undergo surgery on Friday.

"I would like to thank everyone in the Australian cricket family for their concern," Lehmann said.

"I am receiving the best of medical care and am confident I'll be back on my feet soon."

Lehmann, who previously had to take a break from cricket after being hospitalised with deep vein thrombosis, returned to coaching last March with the Big Bash League's Brisbane Heat.

He had been out of the game until taking up that role after he was suspected of being involved in Australia's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018, something he was later cleared of after a Cricket Australia investigation.