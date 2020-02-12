Glenn Maxwell to miss Australia tour of South Africa to undergo elbow surgery

Glenn Maxwell will have surgery on Thursday after scans revealed loose fragments of bone in his elbow

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will miss their tour of South Africa to undergo surgery on his left elbow.

Western Australia's D'Arcy Short will replace Maxwell in both the T20I and ODI squads for the six-match campaign.

Maxwell is expected to be out for between six to eight weeks and should be available for the IPL, which begins on March 29.

Maxwell was signed by Kings XI Punjab for £1.15m at last year's player auction.

Maxwell has not played for Australia since taking a break from cricket in October due to mental health concerns.

Maxwell has hit three half centuries in 16 matches for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash this season

Australian selector Trevor Hohns said: "We are disappointed to lose Glenn this close to the tour as we were looking forward to welcoming him back to the national side in both the 20 and 50-over formats after his break during the summer.

"Unfortunately, the pain he has experienced in the elbow in the latter stages of the BBL (Big Bash League) increased over the weekend and he will have surgery immediately to rectify the situation.

"An opportunity has now presented itself for D'Arcy and we're confident he'll make the most of whatever opportunities come his way in South Africa.

"Like Glenn, D'Arcy is an inventive, hard-hitting batsman who offers a handy spin-bowling option. We have no doubt he will make a positive contribution to the squad."