Australian cricket record smashed as Will Pucovski and Marcus Harris put on 486 to eclipse Waugh twins

Will Pucovski and Marcus Harris broke an Australian cricket record after setting the highest partnership in Sheffield Shield history with a stand of 486 in Adelaide.

Pucovski (255no) and Harris (239) posted their mammoth partnership while opening for Victoria against South Australia in Australia's domestic first-class competition.

The pair's stand eclipsed the unbeaten 464 Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh had put on for New South Wales against Western Australia in Perth in 1990.

Harris was dropped by South Australia's Callum Ferguson with the stand on 436 before striking a four off Wes Agar to take himself and Pucovski past the Waugh twins' stand.

Harris was the man dismissed to end the partnership, caught behind off Agar, as exactly 486 was put on for the first wicket for the first time in first-class cricket all over the world.

Pucovski is keen to play for Australia in Test cricket

Pucovski, who was opening for the first time in first-class cricket, batted on with Peter Handscomb (33) and Nic Maddinson (22) before Victoria declared on 564-3.

Pucovski, 22, has yet to play for Australia - he was included in their Test squad to face Sri Lanka in January 2019 but then withdrew in order to continue recovering from a mental health-related illness.

The youngster, who has also suffered a number of concussions in his career, spoke about his Test ambitions earlier this week, saying: "I don't have much control over whether [Australia] pick me or not, but I'm definitely very keen.

"It's been a dream of mine since I can remember. From that perspective I'm definitely very keen to hopefully put my best foot forward. But it's out of my control, so I'll just be focusing on what I can control."

Harris, 28, has played nine Tests for Australia, scoring two fifties, with his most recent appearance for the Baggy Greens coming in the fifth Ashes Test against England at The Kia Oval in September 2019.