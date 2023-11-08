Meg Lanning: Australia captain retires from international cricket after glittering career

Australia captain Meg Lanning has announced her retirement from international cricket after a glittering 13-year career.

The 31-year-old made her international debut in December 2010 and at 18 years of age, became the youngest Australian to score a century after smashing an unbeaten 104 against England in just her third match.

Lanning became captain of the team at 21 and led her nation to five World Cup crowns and a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

She retires having won seven World Cups in total and amassing 8,352 runs from 241 international games (six Test matches, 103 one-day internationals and 132 T20 internationals).

The batter missed this year's Ashes draw in England for medical reasons having also taken a break from cricket in 2022 to focus on her mental health.

Lanning: Now it's time to focus on myself

Lanning, who will continue to play domestic cricket, including for Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League, said: "I've come to the realisation that I've probably been trying to convince myself a little bit over the last 18 months why I should keep playing and what it is that I want to achieve.

"It became quite clear, particularly over the last couple of days, that this was the right call and what I'm ready for.

"Since I've made the decision I've certainly felt a little bit relieved. I certainly haven't got anything worked out. I'm excited for something new and something different.

"It's all I've ever known for 13 years and I've given everything to being as good as I can to help the team win.

"It's been about team success and how I can help that and I've given everything to it. Now it's time to focus on myself and see what else is out there.

"I've probably been pretty narrow-minded for a long time in terms of what I wanted to, and in terms of cricket, but opened up a little bit more to new opportunities. I don't really know what the future holds, but I'm open to trying new things.

"Team success is why you play the game, I'm proud of what I have been able to achieve and will cherish the moments shared with team-mates along the way.

Image: Lanning led Australia to a record 26 one-day international victories in a row

"I'd like to thank my family, my team-mates, Cricket Victoria, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association for their support to allow me to play the game I love at the highest level.

"I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career."

'Lanning led a generation that has revolutionised the game'

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said: "One of the finest cricketers Australia has produced, Meg's supreme achievements with the bat have been matched by her inspiring leadership.

I always looked forward to big tournaments and big games. I felt like that really brought the best out of me. I've prided myself on holding my nerve under pressure and being able to perform when the team needed me.

"As one of the best players in the world over a long period of time, Meg has made an immeasurable impact and led a generation which has helped revolutionise the game.

"Meg retires from international cricket having achieved everything there is to achieve and we thank her for the immense contribution she has made.

"We look forward to celebrating Meg's distinguished international career at an appropriate time."

'Artful batting and leadership' - Cricket salutes Lanning

Former England spinner Alex Hartley wrote on social media: "Meg, thank you for what you've done to women's cricket. You've inspired so many young girls and boys.

"Enjoy the next chapter. The international circuit won't be the same, but it will be a lot easier for people playing Australia now."

