Ashes: Pat Cummins announced as Australia Test captain, with Steve Smith vice-capitain as Tim Paine sits out

Australia's new Test captain, Pat Cummins, says he feels well-equipped to move into the role after Tim Paine announced he was taking a leave of absence

Pat Cummins has been confirmed as the man to lead Australia in the Ashes just hours after former Test captain Tim Paine announced he was taking a leave of absence from all forms of cricket following a sexting scandal.

Paine had been confirmed as skipper of Australia's 15-strong squad last week before he resigned from the leadership position on November 19, admitting to "a private text exchange" with a former colleague at Cricket Tasmania.

Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Friday that Cummins, 28, would move up following a two-year run as vice-captain, with 32-year-old former captain and batter Steve Smith to serve as his deputy.

I feel incredibly honored, privileged and excited to be named the Australian Mens Test Captain.

I’ll be trying my best and can’t wait to get started at the Gabba in a couple of weeks!



Also very lucky to have my man @steve_smith49 alongside me as VC. #ashes pic.twitter.com/iVPurweQP7 — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) November 26, 2021

CA chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement Cummins was an "outstanding player and leader".

"He has earned enormous respect from his team-mates and from all corners of the game for his attitude and achievements, both on and off the field," Hockley added.

"We are extremely fortunate to have an experienced group of senior players who themselves are superb leaders. I have no doubt that Pat and Steve will be well supported in their respective leadership roles."

An emotional Tim Paine explains his decision to stand down as Australia Test captain just three weeks before The Ashes, after a text exchange with a former colleague was made public

Cummins said: "I am honoured to accept this role ahead of what will be a massive Ashes summer. I hope I can provide the same leadership Tim (Paine) has given the group in the past few years.

"With Steve and I as captains, a number of very senior players in this squad and some great young talent coming through we are a strong and tightly-knit group.

"This is an unexpected privilege which I am very grateful for and am very much looking forward to."

Steve Smith says he understands some people will not be happy with his appointment as vice-captain following the ball tampering scandal that saw him banned from cricket for a year.

Smith became eligible to hold a leadership position or captain Australia again in March 2020 following the conclusion of a two-year ban prompted by the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

One week after stepping down as Test captain, Paine on Friday announced via a statement from his state association he was taking "a leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future".

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon says Tim Paine has his 'full support' and wants him to play in the upcoming Ashes series after he resigned as captain over a sexting scandal

In response, Hockley said CA recognised it was an "incredibly difficult time for Tim and his family and are committed to supporting them".

England will take on Australia in the first Test at the Gabba from December 8 and the fifth and final Test is scheduled for Perth's Optus Stadium from January 14.