The Ashes: Joe Root says England working together and captaincy no 'dictatorship' ahead of Boxing Day Test

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joe Root says England must deliver in the Boxing Day Ashes Test and expects them to improve Joe Root says England must deliver in the Boxing Day Ashes Test and expects them to improve

Joe Root insists the whole England team is pulling in the same direction ahead of the Boxing Day Ashes Test, stressing that his captaincy is no "dictatorship".

Root was critical of the lengths his bowlers offered up as the tourists went 2-0 down in Adelaide, urging them to be bolder in their pursuit of wickets when the contest resumes in front of 70,000 fans at the MCG.

Former England quick Steve Harmison suggested that could open up divides in the camp, telling talkSPORT he would have "been waiting for him at the top of the stairs" if a skipper made similar comments in his playing days.

But Root has also been critical of the batting - including his own failure to post a century in the first two Tests - as well as the close catching.

Asked how his words had gone down with James Anderson and Stuart Broad, the most prolific wicket-takers in England's history, he explained: "What I said at the end of the game, it's not about pointing fingers. It's not about singling players out or trying to put blame on one department - collectively we weren't good enough.

"I was asked some direct questions after the game about our bowling and I answered them. If you'd asked me about the batting I'd have said something very similar.

"I like to give our senior bowlers responsibility, they've got over 300 Tests and over 1000 wickets between them. They know what they are doing, they are highly skilled bowlers, wonderfully talented players that time and time again have put in big performances for us.

"So it's about working alongside them, it's not a dictatorship. Every now and again, you don't always agree on everything, and that's fine. Ultimately it's about coming to a point where you get the results you want."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dawid Malan says he doesn't see himself as an opening batsman but is willing to go wherever needed in England's top order Dawid Malan says he doesn't see himself as an opening batsman but is willing to go wherever needed in England's top order

England are in do or die territory in Melbourne, knowing that their fading hopes of reclaiming the urn will be extinguished if they cannot conjure their first victory in 13 Tests in Australia.

Root is eager to embrace the occasion and knows his side have no option but to improve.

"To get a chance to play in the Boxing Day Test is very special and, with where the series is currently, it's a very exciting opportunity," he said.

"Clearly we're going to have to play a lot better than we have in the first two games but I expect us to do just that. It has to be better, it's as simple as that. The two performances we've put out have not been good enough. There have been basic mistakes but we've talked about (it), we've addressed it and I expect us to be better."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England batter Dawid Malan says the squad have learned a lot from the 'honest chats' that have followed their defeats in the opening two Ashes Tests England batter Dawid Malan says the squad have learned a lot from the 'honest chats' that have followed their defeats in the opening two Ashes Tests

Root may take solace from the fact that this was the ground that England stopped the rot in 2017/18, claiming a draw on the back of an Alastair Cook double century to spare themselves the ignominy of a whitewash.

The pitch is expected to be livelier than it was four years ago, when Cook cashed in on a dead surface, but Root is still hopeful of picking up the baton from his predecessor.

"That's exactly what is required. Someone does have to stand up and put in that kind of performance," he added.

"It's a great example that it can be done on this ground by an English player and it would be great to see this time around. As a leader you expect yourself to set that example and that's exactly what we'll try to do on Boxing Day."

Green: Stokes the best in the world

Australia's Cameron Green is in no rush to be compared with Ashes counterpart Ben Stokes, the all-rounder he rates as "the best in the world".

While England have built their most famous Ashes moments around all-action performers like Sir Ian Botham, Andrew Flintoff and now Stokes, Australia have been searching for one of their own for years.

As a 6ft 6in pace bowler who bats at number six, 22-year-old Green could be the missing piece of the Baggy Greens puzzle. He has already played his part in helping the hosts go 2-0 up ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, picking up England captain Root twice among his five wickets and conceding less than one an over to dry up the scoring.

Australia's Cameron Green believes Ben Stokes is the best all-rounder in the world

His batting has yet to catch fire but with eight first-class hundreds there is plenty of promise there too.

Stokes has been whole-hearted but short of his magical best since returning from a mental health hiatus, yet Green is happy to defer to his opposite number.

"I'm not trying to compare myself to Ben Stokes. I think he's the best in the world," said Green.

"It's pretty dangerous if you're trying to compare to him so I'll have to see how it goes. I'm sure when I play more Tests I might get a bit more confidence to be able to do [what Stokes does], get a bit more self-belief that you can win a match by yourself.

"He's been incredible. You can say his numbers don't jump off the page, well I think that they do to be fair. As a guy, he comes in at number five and bowls 25 overs every innings. It's incredible how fit and strong he is."

Green has taken five wickets so far

Green's success against Root has been a talking point in the Australian camp, but he was keen to play down suggestions that he might have the wood over a player who has scored 1,630 Test runs since the start of the year.

Pat Cummins will surely look to see if the England skipper does have a weakness to Green's high action over the coming days, though there was no big talk from the man himself.

"It's a bit of fun at the moment, isn't it? Maybe a few of the boys have mentioned it," Green said.

"It's not really a match-up, I've just got lucky a couple of times. He obviously hasn't got a hundred (in Australia) but he's batting beautifully out in the middle so we've got to be on our game again.

"I've got very simple plans to him. I'm the fifth bowler so I'm just trying to keep it tight at my end and give the other guys a bit of a spell. If I can take a wicket, I'll take it."