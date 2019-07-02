James Anderson forced off injured while bowling for Lancashire against Durham

England bowler James Anderson was forced to leave the field after pulling up his run up while bowling for Lancashire in their Specsavers County Championship clash against Durham.

The 36-year-old, who claimed his 950th first-class wicket on Monday, stretched and attempted to run in three times to shake off the problem, but was forced to leave the action.

With the first Ashes Test against Australia less than a month away, any potential injury to England's star bowler will be a major concern for the selectors.

More to follow...