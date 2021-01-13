Ireland ODI off again as United Arab Emirates squad remain in Covid-19 quarantine

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie and his team must wait to resume their ODI series against the United Arab Emirates, whose squad remain in quarantine after cases of Covid-19

Ireland's second ODI against the United Arab Emirates has been postponed for a third time – although talks are ongoing to rearrange the remainder of the series.

The 50-over match in Abu Dhabi, originally scheduled for last Sunday, was called off when a number of players in the UAE squad tested positive for Covid-19.

The game - second of a four-match series - was then put back to Tuesday and postponed again to Thursday after four more Emirates players returned positive tests.

There have been no further positive tests among the home squad, but the postponement was agreed in line with local health regulations.

A statement from the Emirates Cricket Board read: "Although no new positive cases have been returned the decision, supported by Cricket Ireland, was made due to the UAE team remaining in quarantine as directed by authorities on January 11.

"As previously communicated, discussions continue regarding rescheduling matches."

UAE won the opening match of the series by six wickets - Ireland's first ODI since they defeated England at the Ageas Bowl last August.

Andy Balbirnie's team are also scheduled to face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series at the same venue later this month.