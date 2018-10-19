Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed taken to hospital for tests

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed took a blow to the helmet on day three of the second Test match against Australia

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been taken to hospital after being struck on the helmet on day three of the second Test against Australia in Abu Dhabi.

The wicketkeeper-batsman complained of a headache after waking up on Friday morning and the team's management say he is undergoing "precautionary scans."

Sarfraz did not come out to field on the fourth day of the match, with Mohammad Rizwan taking his place behind the stumps and Asad Shafiq covering his captaincy responsibilities.

Sarfraz was on 33 in Pakistan's second innings on Thursday when a Peter Siddle bouncer struck his helmet.

He played on and scored 81 runs as he helped the hosts set a target of 538.

Australia have also suffered a major injury problem, with confirmation that in-form opener Usman Khawaja suffered a meniscal tear to his left knee that is likely to require surgery.

Khawaja, who scored a match-saving 141 in the first Test, is now doubtful for the start of the home series against India, which begins in Adelaide on December 6.