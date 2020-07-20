Pakistan's Khushdil Shah ruled out of first England Test

Khushdil Shah suffered a fractured thumb in the nets on Saturday

Khushdil Shah will miss Pakistan's first Test against England with a fractured thumb, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have confirmed.

The 25-year-old left-hander has been ruled out for up to three weeks after injuring his left thumb while batting during Saturday's training session in Derby.

It comes as teammate Abid Ali was struck on the helmet while fielding at forward short-leg during an intra-squad match on Sunday, although he was later cleared of concussion.

"As the nail is intact and there is no injury to nail bed, the orthopaedic surgeon, team physician and team physiotherapist expect Khushdil to resume physical training by the end of the next week," the PCB said in a statement on Sunday.

Pakistan begin their three-match Test series against England at Old Trafford on August 5

"Abid is absolutely fine and will be available to resume training on Wednesday following Tuesday's rest day," team doctor Sohail Saleem said.

"He underwent a precautionary CT scan which has also returned normal."

The three-Test series against England begins in Manchester on August 5, with the last two matches scheduled for Southampton's Ageas Bowl later that month.

Pakistan arrived in the UK at the end of June and were originally based at Worcestershire's New Road before moving to Derby, as they step up their preparations for the 'bio-secure' series.