Pakistan Cricket Board offers Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan Super League teams
Pakistan Cricket Board secures small allocation of Covid-19 vaccine after talks with federal and provincial governments; PCB chief Wasim Khan says players and officials will be under no obligation to have the vaccine
Players and team officials at this year's Pakistan Super League have been offered Covid-19 vaccines.
The Pakistan Cricket Board said it had secured a small allocation of the vaccine after highlighting the national team's international commitments and the reputation of the PSL during talks with federal and provincial governments.
"While we live in these challenging times, the vaccine has been sourced to provide an added level of protection and comfort for players and all personnel inside the bubble," PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.
"The players and officials will be under no obligation to have the vaccine."
The ongoing six-team competition, which is due to finish later this month, has seen three players, including England batsman Tom Banton and Australian leg-spinner Fawad Alam, test positive for Covid-19 along with a Karachi Kings staff member.
Vaccinations will be administered on Thursday morning in line with government protocols, Khan said.