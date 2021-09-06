Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis step down from roles

Misbah-ul-Haq has stepped down as Pakistan head coach

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis have stepped down from their respective roles.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq and all-rounder Abdul Razzaq as interim coaches for the upcoming home white-ball series against New Zealand.

A decision on the team management for this year's Twenty20 World Cup, which takes place in the UAE and Oman in October and November, will be taken closer to the tournament.

"The quarantine in Jamaica post the West Indies series provided me with an opportunity to reflect on the past 24 months as well as the schedule for international cricket ahead," Misbah said in a statement.

"Considering that I would have had to continue to spend considerable time away from my family and that too in a bio-secure environment, I have decided to step down from the role."

Waqar Younis has also left his role as bowling coach

Both Misbah and Waqar were assigned their roles in September 2019 and had a year left on their contracts.

Pakistan take on New Zealand - live on Sky Sports - in three one-day internationals and five T20s in what will be the Kiwis' first tour to the country in 18 years, with the first ODI in Rawalpindi on September 17.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live on

Pakistan named Asif and Khushdil in T20 World Cup squad

Meanwhile, Pakistan have recalled middle-order batsmen Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah for the T20 World Cup - but left former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed out of their 15-member squad.

Veteran left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz and former skipper Shoaib Malik were also ignored but Mohammed Hafeez, 40, was picked in the squad which will have three reserve players in Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

The same squad will play seven T20s, against New Zealand and England, at home in the build-up to the World Cup.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Azam Khan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood. RESERVES: Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.