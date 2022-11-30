Pakistan vs England: Babar Azam says he tries to play cricket like South Africa legend AB de Villiers

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has credited AB de Villiers as the inspiration behind his success.

Ahead of Pakistan's three-Test series against England - live on Sky Sports from Thursday - Babar sat down with Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain to discuss his rise to the top and recounted how he emulated the former South Africa star's style of play.

"To be honest, my role model is AB de Villiers because I love him and the way he is playing and the way he is playing all the shots," said Babar.

"When I see him on the TV, the next day I am trying every shot in the nets. I try to copy De Villiers and try to look and play like De Villiers because my ideal is everything he is."

Pakistan

England Thursday 1st December 4:30am

Babar looking forward to 'historic' series

England return to Pakistan for the first time since 2005 and Babar says his side are prepared for whatever Brendon McCullum's team throw at them.

"We are looking forward to a historic series and, first of all, welcome to the England team," he added.

"I know a few of the boys already in T20 format and a few new faces so I think they will enjoy it a lot, enjoy the conditions and the Pakistani hospitality. We are looking forward to the series and everyone is ready."

Despite being one of the top players in world cricket, Babar has to work through "struggles" to get to where he is and believes the moment he started to believe in himself, he started to grow as a player.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England head coach Brendon McCullum says his team have an 'obligation' to play entertaining cricket as they return to Pakistan for their Test series

"I think when I was playing U19s in Australia. After that, I decided I am playing in Pakistan and when I came to a Pakistani team I started well," said Babar.

"After one year, a year and a half, I struggled then my starting wasn't good enough for Pakistan. Then I decided, 'no, I am good enough to play for Pakistan' and I tried my level best to perform.

"In that time, [former Pakistan coach] Mickey Arthur supported me a lot, he gave me a chance, he just asked me to play and not think any negative thoughts.

"Then around, I think the West Indies series, I scored 300 and gradually started professionally and consistently."

Watch England's three-Test series in Pakistan live on Sky Sports Cricket. Coverage of the opening game begins at 4.30am on Thursday ahead of a 5am start in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan vs England fixtures