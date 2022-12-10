Pakistan vs England: Ben Duckett and Harry Brook help build big lead despite Abrar Ahmed's wicket haul

England moved a big step closer to completing a series victory over Pakistan after building a commanding lead on day two of the second Test in Multan.

Jack Leach (4-98) claimed three wickets early on Saturday morning, while both Joe Root and Mark Wood took two apiece, as Pakistan slumped from 142-2 to 202 all out inside the opening session.

Babar Azam (75) and Saud Shakeel (63) offered the main resistance to the English attack, who built a 79-run first-innings advantage, while half-centuries from Ben Duckett (79) and Harry Brook (74 not out) helped pull the visitors further ahead.

Abrar Ahmed (3-81) became just the second Pakistan player in history to claim 10 wickets on his Test debut, including Root in both innings, although England closed on 202-5 to increase their lead to 281 runs.

How England took control in Multan

Resuming on 107-2 and trailing by 174 runs, Pakistan added 35 to their overnight total before captain Azam was bowled through the gate by a brilliant Ollie Robinson delivery.

Shakeel cautiously passed his half-century but was removed on 63 when a superb diving catch from James Anderson brought Leach's 100th Test wicket, while Mohammad Rizwan took 28 deliveries to get off the mark as England's bowlers impressed.

Rizwan was bowled for 10 by a turning delivery from Leach, who claimed his fourth wicket in his next over when Mohammad Nawaz chipped to Robinson at mid-off, then Root claimed two wickets in the space of five balls to continue Pakistan's collapse.

Wood trapped Zahid Mahmood lbw without scoring, leaving Pakistan 179-9, with Faheem Ashraf (22) helping the hosts pass 200 before picking out Duckett at deep square leg to end the innings before lunch.

England quickly lost Zak Crawley (three) when he was run out attempting a risky single towards mid-on by Abrar, who bowled Will Jacks (four) - promoted to bat at three instead of Ollie Pope - to leave the tourists 25-2.

Duckett survived a huge lbw appeal via umpire's call when attempting to reverse sweep Abrar when on 35, with the opener going on to make his second half-century of the Test and put on a 54-run stand with Root for the third wicket.

Root (21) was caught by a stunning one-handed catch by Abdullah Shafique at short leg off just before the interval, while Azam failed to convert a simple catch at mid-wicket to drop Duckett on 69.

Abrar claimed his 10th wicket of the match when he bowled Duckett for 79, while a mix-up between Brook and Pope saw the latter run out by Mohammad Nawaz for just four and give Pakistan their fifth wicket.

Brook brought up his half-century from 74 deliveries and ended the day unbeaten on 74, with Stokes 16 not out as England extended their lead to 281 runs when bad light brought an early finish for the second successive day.

Perfect day for England?

England will resume day three on 202-5 and are in a prime position to complete a series victory, having won the opening Test by 74 runs in Rawalpindi last week, while Pakistan will be searching for quick wickets to keep their hopes alive.

"I think it was a really good day for us," Leach told Sky Sports Cricket. "We'll look to get a few more [runs] tomorrow and then have another go at them. Obviously a bit more happening than Rawalpindi, so just looking to be patient and work your way through.

"We batted so well there, it's great to watch. Brooky, Ducky, the sweeping... I know as a spinner how difficult it is when someone's sweeping, reverse sweeping, Setting a field is really difficult. They played really well, and it's put us in a good position."

