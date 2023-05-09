Former Pakistan cricket captain Imran Khan arrested at Islamabad court

Officials from the party of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan say he has been arrested as he appeared in a court in the capital, Islamabad, to face charges in multiple graft cases

Former Pakistan cricket captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested by paramilitary officers outside the High Court in Pakistan.

Khan is said to have appeared in court in Islamabad on corruption charges.

The charge sheet says Mr Khan "is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9(a) of the National Accountability Ordinance".

Footage online, verified by Sky News, shows Khan being led into an armoured vehicle by security forces.

Officials from Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party said he is in the custody of the security forces, adding they have complained to the Islamabad High Court, which has now requested a police report about the detention.

Speaking anonymously to the Associated Press, anti-corruption officials said Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau had put out a warrant for Khan's arrest last week in a separate case, but he had not obtained bail.

Image: Pakistan's independent GEO TV broadcast images of 72-year-old Khan being pulled by security forces towards an armoured vehicle, which took him away

Anti-corruption officials added that Khan will appear before a tribunal later on Tuesday.

Khan was moved to Rawalpindi, where he was questioned by police and underwent a medical check-up before his tribunal.

The former leader appeared to record a video from an unknown location on Tuesday morning, with the caption saying officials were out for his arrest to prevent him from campaigning.

The 72-year-old was ousted from power last year, and has spent his time campaigning against his successor, claiming his removal was illegal.

This escalation is a big next step in the political crisis Pakistan is currently facing with protests taking place in every major city across the country. Videos seen by Sky News in Pakistan, show army bases being broken into by civilians and army vehicles being set alight in Lahore and Rawalpindi. With the public showing their discontent towards the military, it is an incredibly unsettling and unpredictable 12-48 hours in Pakistan, politically and socially.

A 'high-level' meeting of the Pakistan Army Core-Commanders is scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening, Army sources have confirmed to Sky News, following the widespread protests.

It comes as the Army HQ in Pakistan advised all officers in a memo to exercise "extreme vigilance" and to "stay put in units".

The memo seen by Sky News also tells army officers to return to their bases by moving "under a low profile".

The country's interior minister Rana Sanaullah said the arrest is related to the money laundering of a property tycoon linked to the UK, and claims Khan's fraud is worth around 5bn rupees (£5.9m).

Mr Sanaullah added the "corruption" was registered through Khan's wife, and that orders have been given to deal with the politician's supporters, should they "create any law and order situation".

In Karachi, tear gas has been thrown at protesters in an effort to disperse supporters of the former Prime Minister, while police in Lahore were also trying to move opposition on.

Raoof Hasan, a leader from Khan's party called the arrest "blatant interference in the judicial affairs by the powers-that-be".

He said: "We are completely in the dark. He was virtually abducted from the court of law."